Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.27% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $66,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.