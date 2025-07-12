Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.27% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $66,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.