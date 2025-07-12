iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors cut its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 93,105 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,705,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 521,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

