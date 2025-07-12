iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $68,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IWO stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

