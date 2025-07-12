iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,810,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after purchasing an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 507,860 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

