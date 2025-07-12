Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,699,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,499,699.60. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,596,143.64.

UWM stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 749.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

