J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 222.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

