Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $59,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,963. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

