Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $107.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

