JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $22.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0%

BEN opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

