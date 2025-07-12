JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

