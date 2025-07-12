JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

JPM stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

