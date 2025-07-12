JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

