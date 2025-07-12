JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whelan Financial increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 382,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.