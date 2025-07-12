JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

