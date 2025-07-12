Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $10.75

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -331.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a current ratio of 74.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

