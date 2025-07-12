Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 35.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $446.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 106.06%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

