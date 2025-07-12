Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $15.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIM. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

