Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $72.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

NYSE:STC opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

