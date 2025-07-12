Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

STWD opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

