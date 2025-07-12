Kennedy Investment Group Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 20,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

