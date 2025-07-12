kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.03. 73,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 81,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

kneat.com Stock Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About kneat.com

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

