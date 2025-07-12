Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.69 and last traded at C$40.69. 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.85.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.78.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Stories

