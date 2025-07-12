Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $11.75 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 48.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 138.6% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

