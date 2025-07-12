Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

