Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446,448 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

