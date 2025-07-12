LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $371.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.08.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

