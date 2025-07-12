MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $65,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $31,730,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MTZ opened at $170.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. MasTec’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.