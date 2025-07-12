MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MasterBrand by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

