Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.27, for a total transaction of $10,071,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,295,823.51. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $9,409,737.92.

On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $7,797,358.40.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $198.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

