Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.27, for a total transaction of $10,071,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,295,823.51. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72.
  • On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $9,409,737.92.
  • On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12.
  • On Tuesday, May 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $7,797,358.40.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $198.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

