Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.27, for a total transaction of $10,071,871.68.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $9,409,737.92.

On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $7,797,358.40.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NET opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of -787.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $198.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

