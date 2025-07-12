MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.58.

NYSE MET opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in MetLife by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

