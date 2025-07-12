Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 384.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $65,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,719,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

