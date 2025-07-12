Mohit Singh Sells 465,000 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $3,817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,447.31. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mohit Singh sold 290,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,400.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Mohit Singh sold 325,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $2,343,250.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:QS opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

About QuantumScape



QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

