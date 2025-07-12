Mohit Singh Sells 465,000 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $3,817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,447.31. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Mohit Singh sold 290,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,400.00.
- On Thursday, June 26th, Mohit Singh sold 325,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $2,343,250.00.
- On Monday, May 19th, Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48.
QuantumScape Stock Up 1.4%
NYSE:QS opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QS
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.