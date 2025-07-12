Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,528,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579,693 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,336,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price (up from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.14.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $503.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $506.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.64 and its 200-day moving average is $425.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

