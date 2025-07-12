Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $736.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

