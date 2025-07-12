Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

MNST stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

