Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $88.50 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $305,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,300. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,012. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,520 shares of company stock worth $7,357,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

