Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Amplitude Stock Down 6.2%

AMPL stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,608.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,411 shares of company stock valued at $730,902. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

