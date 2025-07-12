Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 480,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 234,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NEXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEXN
Nexxen International Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Nexxen International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,707 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexxen International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 315,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
About Nexxen International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.