Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 480,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 234,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,707 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexxen International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 315,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

