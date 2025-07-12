Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $60,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

