NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

