NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Kentucky Retirement Systems’ 3rd Largest Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92,054 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $173,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

