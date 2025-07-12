NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.