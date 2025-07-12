NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,721 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $128,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $167.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

