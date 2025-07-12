NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,566,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164,745 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $603,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

