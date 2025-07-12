NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of First Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 60,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 20,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.2% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

