O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OI. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after acquiring an additional 617,460 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 777,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 6.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,915,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 164,669 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

