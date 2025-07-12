Olivier Pomel Sells 32,924 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $4,808,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,139,825.75. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52.

On Monday, June 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15.

On Monday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 15,227 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,779,122.68.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 298.64, a P/E/G ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

