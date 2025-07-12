OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of EPAM opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

