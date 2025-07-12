OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Datadog by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.64, a P/E/G ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

